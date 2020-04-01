Rockdale ISD: 'Heartbreaking' decision to stop free to go meals for students

The leaders of Rockdale ISD say they will stop providing meals to children who are currently out of school.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Denise Monzingo says it was a very difficult decision, but that it's challenging to maintain social distancing because of all the people involved in the preparation and distribution of the meals.

Assistant Superintendent Pam Kaufmann says they served 504 children Monday and 453 students on Wednesday. She said it's a heartbreaking decision because they understand there is a need in their community but also want to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

"We are just at the point where we're concerned that we are putting not only our staff but also at students at risk of exposure," said Kaufmann.

Kaufmann says they will continue re-evaluating the situation to see if they can start the free meal distribution again. In the meantime, families with meal emergencies are asked to call the district office at

(512) 430-6000 ext. 1023.

Kaufmann says they have started making arrangements to care for families they know genuinely need the free meals for their children while schools remain closed.