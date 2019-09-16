Rockdale ISD addresses social media rumor

The Rockdale Independent School District is addressing rumors that a student brought a gun to school last week.

Superintendent Denise Monzingo sent an email to parents Monday. In it, she says a toy gun was picked up at the junior high last week. The email said a thorough investigation was conducted and there was no evidence of a hit list.

Monzingo's email said that if a real gun had been found on campus, parents would have been notified immediately.

If parents have any concerns they can call the district office at (512) 430-6000.