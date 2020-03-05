Aggie Rodeo team hosting their own event

The Aggie Rodeo team visited us today to tell us all about their collegiate rodeo.

Two performances by the team are scheduled for March 13. The team tells us they have some of the best rodeo athletes ready to put on a fun show for any rodeo lover. Also entertaining at the event will be Brian Patton.

You can check out all the action at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. Tickets can be bought Cavender's Boot City or at the gate.

General pre-sale tickets are $8 and $10 at the gate. Students get in for $7 while kids under four are free.