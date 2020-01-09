RodeoHouston releases most, but not all of this year's scheduled concerts

We just learned who will be performing at this year's RodeoHouston, but it's not a complete list.

The first 17 artists of the official 2020 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup were announced Thursday night. The three Friday night concerts won't be revealed until February 4.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 16.

Huntsville native Cody Johnson is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 12.

Click here for more details.

Here's a list of the performers confirmed:

Here are the performers on the "leaked" lineup:

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA Feb. 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: TBA Feb. 4

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: TBA Feb.4

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

