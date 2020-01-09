RodeoHouston releases most, but not all of this year's scheduled concerts

HOUSTON, Tex. (KBTX)- We just learned who will be performing at this year's RodeoHouston, but it's not a complete list.
The first 17 artists of the official 2020 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup were announced Thursday night. The three Friday night concerts won't be revealed until February 4.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 16.
Huntsville native Cody Johnson is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 12.
Here's a list of the performers confirmed:
Here are the performers on the "leaked" lineup:
March 3: Midland
March 4: Willie Nelson
March 5: Becky G
March 6: TBA Feb. 4
March 7: Maren Morris
March 8: Ramon Ayala
March 9: Chris Young
March 10: NCT 127
March 11: Kane Brown
March 12: Cody Johnson
March 13: TBA Feb. 4
March 14: Jon Pardi
March 15: Dierks Bentley
March 16: Keith Urban
March 17: Gwen Stefani
March 18: Khalid
March 19: Chris Stapleton
March 20: TBA Feb.4
March 21: Brad Paisley
March 22: Luke Bryan