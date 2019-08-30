Ronald McDonald House participating in Brazos Valley Gives

The Ronald McDonald House is looking to raise money during this year's Brazos Valley Gives.

The community day of giving is Tuesday, October 22 and benefits many organizations across the area, including the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, which helps local children and their families.

And the Starlight Affair, Ronald McDonald House's annual fundraiser, will take place on March 20, 2020.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House, visit rmhc-ctx.org.

For more information about Brazos Valley Gives, visit brazosvalleygives.org.