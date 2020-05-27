Roof collapses at historic Dixie Chicken in College Station

The roof of a historic College Station bar collapsed Wednesday night during heavy rain and hail.

The Dixie Chicken in the Northgate Entertainment District in College Station is a longtime Aggie hangout. College Station firefighters were called to the bar just before 9:00 p.m., according to the department's automated Twitter feed.

Officials on the scene say the bar was still open when the roof gave way. Fire officials said people were still inside the bar, but no one was injured.

One of the bar's well-known features is a rattlesnake enclosure. Authorities said the roof near that enclosure collapsed. Officials with the bar reported that the snake was found inside the building and is safe.

Reports surfaced on social media late Wednesday night showing the roof caving in over some pool tables.

The College Station Fire Department has a ladder truck extended over the roof of the bar as first responders inspect the building.

University Drive is currently blocked off at Lodge Street.

Staff members with the Dixie Chicken said they weren't sure if the partial collapse would cause a delay in opening in time for lunch Thursday. They are planning to update the status of the bar on social media in the morning.