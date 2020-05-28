Roofing experts give advice on avoiding scams after hail storm

Wednesday's hail storms are leaving behind damage for homeowners.

Roofing companies and contractors could be seen out in neighborhoods looking for new business. Local roofing companies say you should be careful if you find that your roof needs to be repaired or replaced.

Roofing businesses say they've been flooded with calls since Wednesday from people wanting to schedule inspections. Local roofers said it may take a few days or a week or so to come inspect your roof, due to the volume of calls they are getting right now.

"You should never rush into paying anybody any amount of money. I would caution anyone and everyone to do that. Any legitimate company doesn’t need money up front," said Joshua Schulte, Schulte Roofing President.

He said you should do your research and use the internet and social media to your advantage. You can also check companies' ratings with the Better Business Bureau.

"It’s very important that you do your research on a roofing company because the State of Texas does not require any licensing to become a roofing contractor," he said.

One thing roofing companies also all agreed on was using local businesses.

"You have the companies coming from anywhere in Texas or outside of Texas trying to take advantage of homeowners, local homeowners and one of the biggest problems you run into when that happens is when you need repairs they're nowhere to be found," said Michael Hubbard, America's Choice Roofing General Manager.

Thursday morning Geri Moore of Bryan was still cleaning up from the big hail storm.

"Well it hit with a vengeance," said Moore.

She said the hail lasted almost 30 minutes. The hail not only punched holes in Moore’s greenhouse. It also knocked out a whole panel as well and damaged her vegetable garden.

"I haven’t seen hail in many many years," said Moore.

She's already contacted her insurance to see if her roof needs replacing.

"We almost got scammed a couple years ago. We will be careful this time. We did lose some money," said Moore.

"Be sure you know it’s somebody that's reputable either you know or is recommended to you by somebody you know or even by the insurance company," she said. "I think everybody not just old folks but I think everybody has to be careful you know and not get scammed," said Moore.

"This size hail it was quarter size to golf ball sized and you need a trained eye, a trained professional to look at it. You just can’t step outside and look up and go everything looks fine," said Hubbard.

"You want to check their credentials," he added.

