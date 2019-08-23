Roommates arrested for making THC wax in College Station apartment

Two College Station roommates were arrested Thursday for selling THC out of their apartment.

College Station police came to the Holleman Drive apartment after management had complaints of the smell of marijuana bothering neighbors.

The officer got a search warrant and found marijuana and THC. They also found wax paper used to make the THC wax.

There was also $5,000 in cash and a box labeled with different drugs.

Christian Burns, 19, and Shellby Oliver, 18, were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as marijuana possession.

