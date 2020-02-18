Rounds of heavy rain possible in a cold and damp midweek setup

Morning came with an early June feel, but we won’t be rocking the flip flops come this evening!

Midday has the cold front knocking on the Brazos Valley’s doorstep. With a quick switch of wind to the north, temp drops may be ‘modest’ at first, plopping down from the low to mid 70s down to the low 60s. Once the front passes you, be prepared for a slow but steady drop through the rest of the evening, with widespread 50s come dinner time, and wind chills in the low 40s by wake up Wednesday.

While the colder air is a certainty at this point, we’re still nailing down exactly how much (and where) rain will fall during this event. Latest hi-res data has jumped up a touch, leaving a swath of 3”+ totals in the central Brazos Valley. It looks like the ingredients will be in place for isolated areas of as much rainfall, but the exact location of where these heavier rain bands set up is yet to be determined.

Periodic heavy rain will be possible through about midday Thursday, but we're focusing on Tuesday late afternoon / evening for our first potential round of heavy rain, then throughout the day Wednesday, we'll see embedded thunderstorms in what should be a generally wet day. Lightning will be a possibility as early as Tuesday afternoon, so keep that in mind for outdoor activities.

Plan for widespread 1” to even 3" with several spots seeing 3.5” or more by Thursday afternoon.

Assuming this falls in a reasonable amount of time, flooding issues will not be widespread, other than the usual nuisance minor flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of Highway 21 under a marginal (low risk) for rain leading to flooding on Wednesday. Either way, prep for a messy afternoon commute Tuesday, then expect things to be slow on the drive both Wednesday morning and afternoon.

