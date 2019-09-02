Two Rudder High football players hospitalized following head-on crash

Two Rudder High School football players were injured in a head-on car accident Sunday.

Sgt. Jimmy Morgan with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident happened at 6:55 p.m. on Grassbur Road in Brazos County. He said Gage Schwartz, 16, was driving his Ford Mustang northbound on Grassbur Road when he hit a Toyota Tundra while driving around a curve.

Morgan said all three people involved in the accident were able to get out before the vehicles caught fire. Schwartz and his passenger, Brant Roberts, 16, were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to CHI St. Joseph.

Roberts and the other driver have been discharged from the hospital. DPS didn't have any information about Schwartz.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Matthew LeBlanc said they're aware of the incident and head football coach Eric Ezar has spoken with both families. Schwartz is listed as a wide receiver on the roster for the Rudder Rangers. Roberts is listed as a quarterback.