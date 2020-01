Students at Rudder High School are preparing for their performance of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown.

The family-friendly musical takes the stage on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Rudder High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at rudderchoir.ludus.com.

Money raised supports Bryan ISD fine arts.