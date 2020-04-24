Rural counties conduct mobile COVID-19 testing

Robertson and Madison County conducted their one-day mobile COVID-19 testing today. The counties teamed up with the National Guard to administer tests to residents that had displayed symptoms of the virus. Participants were able to take the test without having to leave their car.

Hearne City Manager, John Naron, is hoping that the testing will allow for a better understanding of the virus's presence in their community.

"From the city's standpoint, we look at it as, 'Of course, this is something we want to know so that we can see what measures we need to take. Whether it's staying inside, quarantining and things like that,'" said Naron.

According to Craig Boyett, a Constable for Roberston County Precinct 2, the community has responded positively.

"The people I've talked to out here have been pretty excited about it. They didn't want to go to the doctor's or emergency room just to fill the medical staff up in Bryan-College Station," said Boyett.

Naron also noted that he believes the data from these tests will assist Governor Abbott in combating the spread of the virus within the state.

Grimes County will be holding their mobile virus testing tomorrow.

