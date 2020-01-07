Rural homelessness on the rise, hard to spot

A sleeping figure on a city stoop.

A line outside of a busy soup kitchen.

A sign held on a congested street corner.

Movies would have us believe that this is what homelessness looks like—and in many urban centers, it is.

But homelessness in rural areas looks different, and sometimes, it looks like nothing at all.

A new report from the Texas Tribune details this issue, saying rural homelessness is up 33% in recent years.

“It looks like a challenge,” said Tribune reporter Juan Pablo Garnham on First News at Four. “It's really difficult to spot.”

Garnham says this is because the rural homeless are often not congregated in one place. Furthermore, the numbers are small within a vast physical area.

Here in the Brazos Valley, local homeless shelter Twin City Mission CEO Dorothy Nevill says the rural communities outside of Bryan-College Station are no exception to this trend of rural homelessness.

“You don’t see [them],” said Nevill, “but they’re there, and they could be people you pass by every day.”

Nevill and her colleague Jennifer Young at Twin City Mission joined First News at Four to discuss the issue locally.

“Affordable housing is part of the issue in those communities,” said Young. “Also, substandard housing situations that can lead to homelessness.”

Solutions, according to Young, involve engagement. She says that her team goes into these rural, outlying communities to spread the word that Twin City Mission isn’t just for Bryan-College Station residents.

“We want them to know that we serve them too,” said Young. Plus, she stresses that Twin City Mission isn’t only a warm bed, but also a roadmap to self-sustainability.

For the full conversation with Garnham and the Twin City Mission representatives, see the video player above.


