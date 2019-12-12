Russia probe report spurs calls for FBI surveillance changes

Abuses disclosed in a watchdog’s report on the FBI’s Russia investigation are spurring bipartisan calls for change.

Democrats and Republicans say they want changes in the government’s surveillance powers.

Calls for change are even coming from Republicans who in the past have voted to renew or expand national security surveillance powers.

At issue is the 1978 law that authorizes the FBI to get warrants to monitor the communications of people suspected of being agents of foreign power.

This week’s report by the Justice Department’s inspector general report identified major errors in FBI applications for court approval to eavesdrop on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

