SARC brings sexual assault response teams to rural Brazos Valley counties

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is working harder than ever to serve all seven counties in its Brazos Valley area.

"Sexual assault does not discriminate," said Lauren Carroll, executive director of SARC. "So it's crucial that we provide these resources to everyone, regardless of where they live."

The process starts with expanded counseling services.

"I noticed that we did have gaps, and I wanted to try to fill those gaps," said Carroll. "So we are providing five additional support groups in our outer counties."

Now, Carroll and her team are working to establish Sexual Assault Response Teams, or SARTs, in all seven counties.

"It is a group of individuals dedicated to providing for the needs of survivors," said Carroll. "Law enforcement, the DA's office, sexual assault nurse examiners, and advocates are all present, and we all work together to make sure that justice is being served for survivors."

