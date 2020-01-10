SARC set to host human trafficking forum

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is set to host a forum on human trafficking on Monday, January 20.

Local professionals, including law enforcement officers, the Brazos County District Attorney's Office and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners will be part of the discussion to help community members learn more about the issue.

The event is free and open to the public. It's being hosted on January 20 at Connecting Point Church in College Station from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For information contact SARC at (979) 731-1000 or reachingout@sarcbv.org.

