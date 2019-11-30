SATURDAY: Next cold front arrives, isolated strong storms possible

Saturday plans outdoors? Take your KBTX PinPoint Weather App along with you. Especially for those along and east of I-45.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather over Houston and Trinity Counties. A Marginal (1 out of 5) Risk is noted from Highway 6 and points to the east.

The overall severe weather threat for the day is low and isolated. Most of the Brazos Valley will experience a quiet Saturday. Should a storm manage to strengthen, damaging wind gusts in excess of 40 to 50mph and small hail would be the main concern.

The cold front pushing this storm chance toward the Brazos Valley by afternoon had a history of 50mph wind and nickel size hail as it moved across Northeast Texas Saturday morning.

The higher potential for severe weather Saturday afternoon is expected in East Texas, just east of the Brazos Valley.

Timing for potential rain and thunderstorms: 1pm to 5pm.

Thermometers are expected to reach the upper 70s to 80° before falling quickly to the mid-to-upper 60s with the cold front's passage.

Wind gusts upwards of 20 to 30mph are expected on either side of the cold front.