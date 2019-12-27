SATURDAY: Rain, few rumbles possible by evening through overnight

A potent upper-level low is causing issues for a large portion of the lower 48 heading into the weekend.

While parts of the country are dealing with snow and ice, others reached near or record highs Friday.

Bryan-College Station officially reached 73° Friday afternoon, making the day feel more like mid-to-late March rather than December 27th.

That is about to change.

Not just one but two cold fronts are slated to arrive over the weekend. The first will push through a chance for rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. The second will bring long-sleeve weather back before the new week begins.

Saturday has the chance to start with areas of patchy fog, mist, and drizzle. While a better part of the day will likely be overcast and breezy, occasionally a passing shower could roll by. The first window of opportunity for that: 11am to 3pm across the Central Brazos Valley.

The more likely chance for rain comes by evening. As the next cold front edges in, a very thin band of rain and very isolated, embedded rumbles of thunder will be possible between 6pm Saturday and midnight Sunday.

The rain chance is likely: 70%.

The outcome of that rain may be lack-luster for most. As of the latest forecast, this is only expected to be a -- roughly -- 10-mile wide line that drifts across the area.

New forecast data suggests a second batch of rain and elevated thunderstorms could pass through the Brazos Valley between 3am and 7am Sunday. Again, while these could bring noisy thunder, anything that manages to form should remain sub-severe.

All in, all done: rainfall totals should generally amount to half an inch or less. Should a stronger storm manage to form, isolated 0.75" totals cannot be ruled out.

More details about your weekend forecast are in the video above. A glance at what the radar could look like Saturday and Saturday night are included below.