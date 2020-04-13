SBA loans for local businesses taking more time than expected

The massive economic shutdown created by social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 has small business owners struggling to make ends meet. They're trying to pay workers, keep up with rent and generally just avoid permanently closing their doors.

Now, some relief is on the way in the form of $349 billion in emergency COVID-19 loans.

But in a number of cases here in Texas, that money has yet to arrive for small business owners.

Dennis Jansen, Director of the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M University, says it's a complex issue.

"You have to understand," Jansen explains, "the SBA is a small organization."

He says processing over a quarter trillion dollars in loans is difficult with little warning time and limited preparation time.

He says the fund will start to move as the first wave of loans is released, but until then, businesses will have to rely on help at the state and local levels.

Watch the full interview in the player above.