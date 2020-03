Multiple BTU customers on Saturday are reporting that they are receiving scam calls demanding payment or they will be cut off.

BTU will never call and demand payment, especially not on the weekend.

The scammers are asking customers to call 1-800-340-0564 with payment. THIS IS A SCAM! Do not call the number.

Click here to hear what the call sounds like.

The best thing you can do is hang up if you receive one of these calls.