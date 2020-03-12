SEC suspends all season competitions

The SEC announced Thursday morning to announce the suspensions of all regular season competitions for all teams in all sports on all SEC campuses including SEC championship events until Mar. 30.

SEC Release

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well as SEC championship events, until March 30.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in the NCAA competition, at this time.

