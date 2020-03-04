SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for part of the Brazos Valley until noon

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the following counties until noon Wednesday:

Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker

A line of thunderstorms moving west to east across the Brazos Valley through midday could occasionally produce wind in excess fo 40 - 60mph. Should isolated thunderstorms develop ahead of this main line, large hail up to the size of quarters or larger could become a concern for parts of the area.

The severe weather threat is expected to pass the Brazos Valley to the east by midday.