SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for Lee County until 8pm

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Lee County until 8pm.

As of midday Friday, this is the only county in the Brazos Valley under a watch at this time.

Thunderstorms developing in far West and Southwest Texas have quickly organized ahead of a strong cold front moving through the state. While the greatest threat for severe weather is anticipated to remain west of the Brazos Valley, the current watch notes that afternoon storms are capable of:

• Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-75mph

• Large, destructive hail to the size of a baseball

Again, it should be noted that these more robust and destructive storms are forecast to remain west of I-35 and the Brazos Valley.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.