SFA Middle School, Bryan ISD offices evacuating due to bomb threat

Stephen F. Austin Middle School and Bryan ISD offices are being evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to district officials. Both are being evacuated because they are connected. The school is located on Coulter Drive.

District officials said parents need to avoid coming to campus.

Students are being moved to the outside of the administration building. Officials said they are hoping the school can be cleared and students return to their classes soon.

Bryan police confirm there was a threat made against the school. Authorities are still trying to determine what type of threat was made.

St. Joseph Catholic School is located near SFA. KBTX reached out to see if they were under any lockdown or safety procedures. A representative with the school said they had no comment.