SFA bronco restored by local body shop

Stephen F. Austin Middle School's Bucky the Bronco got a new coat paint after looking a little worn.

Matt Luna with Luna’s Body Shop in Bryan says the school reached out about the bronco looking worn down, and asked if he would be able to make Bucky look brand new.

So, that’s what he did. He brought the bronco into his shop and restored it.

“It looks way better, it looks 100 times better. It needed it for sure. it needed a little TLC, it was getting pretty bad,” said Luna.

The bronco is now back on display at the school.

