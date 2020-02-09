SHELTER IN PLACE ordered for Bryan neighborhood

Police say all residents within a half-mile of the 4000 block of College Main in Bryan should shelter in place due to an ongoing incident.

Police say everyone should remain inside and lock doors and windows.

Police have called this an active incident but no other details are immediately available.

This is an area of College Main between Adams Street and Spruce Street north of the Northgate district.

The incident is happening in the city of Bryan near the College Station city limits.

College Station police, fire, and EMS are assisting with the situation.