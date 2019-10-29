SHIP International host annual luncheon fundraiser

Tuesday, SHIP International hosted its annual luncheon fundraiser at the Hilton Inn in College Station.

The non-profit invited nearly 500 community members to come and hear about all the work SHIP International does in El Salvador.

Two guest speakers from El Salvador spoke during the event to talk about their life-changing experiences with SHIP. Karla Castillo helped translate their testimonies to the guests.

Support from this event is what helps them repair homes, provide education and economic support but most importantly sharing God’s word.

”We have had some incredibly generous donors who have helped us out, but the more that we work there, the more children we get involved in our programs and it takes more and more money every year to sponsor these children and send them to safe schools,” said Ann Horton the International Service Coordinator for SHIP International.

