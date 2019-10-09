SHIP International hosting annual luncheon fundraiser

SHIP International is hosting its annual luncheon fundraiser.

Writing a New Story will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at noon at the Hilton College Station.

It's free to attend, but attendees are asked to RSVP by calling (979)260-7447 or email contact@SHIPinternational.org.

Money raised will be used to continue the work of Escuela Luz de Jesús and Esther House in El Salvador.

For more information about SHIP International or the luncheon, visit shipinternational.org.