SHSU Food Pantry helping students during COVID-19 outbreak

The Sam Houston State University Food Pantry is stepping up to help college students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many grocery store shelves are empty, and a lot of students are now out of a job.

The pantry says it decided to help out and alleviate additional stress on the community by preparing emergency food kits for students.

To respect social distancing recommendations, there were two distribution sessions with groups of 10 being serviced at a time.

"Over 75% of the students at Sam Houston State University work while they are in school. With the layoffs, a lot of our students are not employed, so there is an even larger demand for resources," said Dana Hoyt, Sam Houston State University President.

The Food Pantry is supported by community donations and serves around 500 students a month.