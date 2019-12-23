SHSU PD arrest two people after dorm building shooting

SHSU Police have arrested two people for shooting at a dorm on the Sam Houston State University campus.

On December 19, Cesar Garcia and Baez Toscano were arrested for the third-degree felony offense of deadly conduct. Police say the two used some sort of shotgun to shoot towards the building, damaging Piney Woods Hall on Avenue I. No one was injured in the shooting.

The two are in the Walker County Jail. Police say the two are not associated with SHSU. Authorities are investigating the motive.

