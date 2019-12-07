SHSU Police investigating shooting at Piney Woods Hall

SHSU Police are looking for a person who shot the side of a building on the Sam Houston State University campus.

Police believe the shooting at Piney Woods Hall happened early Saturday morning.

No one was injured but the building sustained damage.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Piney Woods Hall is a dormitory on campus near the tennis courts and Rec Sports Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the SHSU Police Department at (936) 294-1800.