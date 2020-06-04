Texas A&M Sociologist: We need to improve diversity education in classrooms

Not all diversity educational standards are created equal says Carly Jennings, a sociologist at Texas A&M University and a former educator.

"Unfortunately... [diversity education] is not consistent enough to be able to give a general answer," Jennings says.

She says each school district is responsible for creating its own standards for diversity education.

Jennings says with no national standard or minimum requirement, children are forced to learn and teach themselves. Too often, Jennings says, that doesn't happen.

She says there are huge gaps to fill, and she has some ideas on how to make that happen.

"As a teacher," Jennings explains, "I really believe that the teacher preparation is key."

She encourages school districts to fill their teams with teachers of all backgrounds and from all different cultures and creeds.

"The child needs someone," Jennings says, "who can look at them and relate to their experience. Who can talk to them from a place of knowledge rather than speculation."

