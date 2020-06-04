SHSU sociologist: Here's how to have a respectful, meaningful conversation on race

Tense scenes have played out across the nation as people protest the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The message coming from most of the protests are simply asking people to listen. Starting that conversation can feel difficult and, at times, intimidating. That's why KBTX asked Joseph Gallo, a leading sociologist at Sam Houston State University, about how exactly we have these conversations with our friends, family, and coworkers.

"The best way to start a conversation is with self reflection." Gallo says.

He says the first step is to simply put yourself in someone else's shoes. Gallo explains it doesn't matter what race you are; all conversations on race need to start at a place of empathy.

He says that may feel uncomfortable, but adds that it should feel uncomfortable. Gallo says these are the conversations that will spark change and change is seldom easy.

"You need to stretch out and find common ground. So often we bring a juvenile mindset to a complex situation," Gallo said.

He says that once the self-reflection and empathy has brought you to a place where you can understand who you're talking to, that's when you should be looking to connect.

"You have to be able to internalize what they're saying," Gallo explains.

He expands on this by saying that there needs to be active listening and comprehension to have a productive conversation that leaves both people walking away feeling that they've learned something instead of entrenching them further in their beliefs.

"Oftentimes we think this has to be a national conversation," Gallo says, "No! It starts at an organic level."

He suggests that we all shouldn't be having the same conversations. Gallo expands by saying each individual has their own experience with racism and those experiences should define the conversations we have with our friends, family, and coworkers. He says when we try to use national event for a localized conversation, we lose sight of the obstacles we're trying to overcome.

Gallo concludes with a powerful perspective.

"African Americans want a place at the table," he states, "and to be able to have input on what happens in our communities."