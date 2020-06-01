SHSU sociology expert: Assess your child's understanding of race

"The first thing you have to do is assess your child."

That how Sam Houston State University sociologist Crystal Brown says you should start the conversation about the ongoing protests and demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

She says children are intuitive and observant. They're constantly developing their own understanding of race and you don't want to belittle them by assuming a lack of understanding. She tells us it can go the other direction too, in that, parents can begin at too high of a level of understanding for their children to fully understand.

That's why Brown encourages starting a conversation, while employing active listening to create a dialogue, that makes you child feel comfortable talking.

"If it's hard on you as an adult," Brown explains, "it's going to be hard on the child."

She implores parents to make their children feel safe while having these conversations. Brown says that can be as easy as exposing your child to other backgrounds and people in order to grow their understanding of what exactly diversity means.

But perhaps the most interesting point Brown shared is her understanding of progress in race relations.

"I think the illusion sometimes that we have is that progress is a straight line," Brown explains "and it isn't. It zig-zags."

She explains that while it seems as though we're fighting the same battles over again and again, there is progress being made. Brown cites lower volumes of racial crimes, increased rates of African American collegiate enrollment, and a bigger spotlight on race relations as a whole.

Above all, Brown reminds everyone not to lose sight of the progress that has been made and will be made in the future.