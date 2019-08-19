SOS Ministries founder released from hospital following accidental shooting

Save Our Streets Ministries founder and director JJ Ramirez has been released from a hospital following an accidental shooting earlier this summer.

On Saturday, July 13, Ramirez was taken by a medical helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan where he underwent emergency surgery.

The organization has not said exactly where the shooting occurred but did clarify in a statement Monday that it happened after Ramirez reached down to grab a firearm that fell out of his bag.

The following is the full statement released to KBTX by the organization's board:

"It is with a thankful heart that we update you all today on SOS Ministries Founder and Director JJ Ramirez. JJ is home from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. We want to thank all of you for your continued prayers and concern.

This accident was a scary time for all involved. As the details have become clear we've come to understand that JJ was reaching down to pick up a firearm that had fallen from his bag. As he grasped the firearm it discharged and he was struck in the abdomen.

We are beyond thankful that the Lord protected JJ from more serious harm. We serve a very big God who was watching over JJ that morning. The staff and board are excited to have JJ back at the helm of the ministry but we want to care for him well by giving him the time he needs to heal.

JJ will continue to take some time away from the day to day operations of SOS to allow his body to make a 100% recovery."

Ramirez also released the following statement:

“Thank you all for the prayers, calls, texts, and visits. Even if I was unable to speak with you please know I felt you all in my corner. The outpouring of your love and support has been overwhelming. I thank my Jesus every day for my healing and victory. To God be the Glory. Let us keep our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. Our God is a great God who is able to do all things and I am looking forward to making a full comeback.”