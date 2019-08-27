S.O.S. hosts 18th Annual Banquet

Save Our Streets Ministries founder and director JJ Ramirez was released from the hospital earlier this morning following an accidental shooting and the assistant director for Save Our Streets Ministries, Carmen Maxwell was on Brazos Valley This morning.

Maxwell says Ramirez is doing really well and thanked the community for their support and prayers during this time.

Save Our Streets Ministries is announcing the theme for their 2019 Banquet will be "More to Come." The 18th Annual Banquet will be Tuesday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m.

The organization is inviting people to the banquet who have been involved in SOS Ministries in the past and people interested in learning more about it.

For 26 years, SOS has invested in the lives of local residents to "rescue, restore and release" families from drug and gang-infested environments.

People interested in attending the Banquet can purchase tickets for $75 or sponsor a table at the event. The money raised will help SOS continue its mission of community improvement. Visit the SOS website for more details.