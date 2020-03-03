SUPER HUMID TUESDAY: Storms still likely by Wednesday drive

There was enough moisture to develop areas of fog early Tuesday, but we should finish very similar to Monday with highs near 80 and a healthy south breeze.

You know this when you step outside, but the deeper moisture is in place here at the surface. Dewpoints are a direct measure of how much moisture the air can "hold". You need a mechanism to "lift" that moisture higher into the atmosphere, to get condensation and eventual rain. Our low that we've been tracking all week will aid as that lift for Wednesday.

Yes, an isolated storm or two is possible this afternoon, but looks unlikely at this point. We're honing in on our storm (and possible severe) chance for WEDNESDAY, as early as 3am for our western counties.

Severe Potential :

The latest from the Storm Prediction Center places most of us in the MARGINAL (very low end) risk category for late tonight into Wednesday. A sliver of our northern counties is still included in the SLIGHT risk, where a strong to severe storm looks slightly more likely, mainly in terms of potential hail formation and stronger winds.

The main threat to go along with Wednesday is for high wind in the strongest storms, and an outside potential for large, damaging hail. The tornado threat is not zero, but very low, with a line of storms expected to move through in the very early morning through midday.

Timeline: : Latest version of the PinPoint Model brings a line of storms close to the western fringe of the Brazos Valley by about 3-5am, cruising through the area and affecting the Highway 21 corridor as early as 5am, more likely closer to the morning drive around 7am.

Keep in mind, this time frame will likely wobble a little, but prepare for the morning drive to be messy! Another round or two of storms will be possible post-10am, but we're expecting mainly showers and an isolated storms from midday onward, with rain of the much lighter variety likely by the afternoon ride home. When all is said and done, northern counties may tally over 2 inches of rainfall, with the Central Brazos Valley picking up about an inch, and areas to the south, more than likely picking up less than an inch.

We'll continue to clear going into Thursday.