Safe 2 Save app expands to Huntsville

The Safe 2 Save app will now be available to Huntsville residents.

The app is designed to try and prevent distracted driving. Users earn points for every minute they drive without using their phones.

Points can then be spent at local businesses in the form of coupons and promotions. In Huntsville, Safe 2 Save has partnered with Weisner Chevrolet, McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Double Dave's. Anyone in Huntsville who downloads the app and uses the code "Huntsville" will earn 500 points.

Safe 2 Save first launched in 2016 and now has more than 360,000 users.