Saharan dust season has begun. Here's what it could mean for the Brazos Valley's sky

'Tis the season for Saharan dust.

Through the summer months -- especially early in the season -- it is not uncommon for plumes of dust to blow off the coast of Africa.

The first of those plumes is moving west through the trade winds toward the Caribbean Sea. By late next week, the first bit of it for the season could reach Brazos Valley skies.

What does that dusty sky mean locally? How does it impact the tropics? The answers to those questions are waiting for you in the video above.