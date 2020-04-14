Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies is April 25-27

As the nation continues to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The primary intent of the law that established this holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27, is to help Texans prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms.

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said.

“As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes. If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Unfortunately, the list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment.

Other purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that can be purchased tax free can be found on the Comptroller's website.