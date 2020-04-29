Salon owner writes letter to the governor after not being allowed to reopen

Laura Wagner is the owner of Celebrity Spa &Salon in College Station. When she learned that her place of business would not be given permission to reopen this Friday with other businesses, she decided to write Governor Abbott a letter.

"My goal in writing a letter to Governor Abbott was for him to hear our voice... Pretty much everybody else that's allowed to open up. Why is there less value in what we do?" said Wagner.

Under Abbott's current plan, Wagner's salon would not be allowed to reopen until May 18. Celebrity Spa & Salon is able to operate their online store but the employees who work, exclusively, in the salon are unable to benefit. While not being able to come to work may cause a financial burden, Sarah Quisenberry, Director of Guest Services, explains that the impact is not just dollars and cents.

"There's a loss of the fulfillment of that career and that passion that you're getting [working] in the salon," says Quisenberry.

While Celebrity Spa & Salon waits for the green light from Governor Abbott, Wagner made it clear that they have been taking the necessary measures to ensure they are prepared to serve their customers in a safe way. Wagner also mentioned that the salon has conducted a deep cleaning of their space and have constructed new procedural guidelines to effectively service customers.

