Salvation Army Angel Tree hands out community's donations to 2,100 local children

Is there anything more special than a child's face on Christmas morning?

In Bryan, that smile is coming a week early for nearly 900 families.

“That’s what it's all about,” said Salvation Army volunteer Mark Hawkinson. He’s been volunteering with the Angel Tree program for four years now.

For weeks, the old U.S. Armory building in Bryan has been armed instead with volunteers and staff organizing gifts donated by the community through the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

The process starts at Post Oak Mall as a card on the tree representing a child in need.

“For so long it's been like a name on a piece of paper or a number,” said Angel Tree worker Kaitlin Chambless.

But on this makeshift Christmas morning on December 18, that number on a card becomes a child right in front of her.

“I just got to take out the gifts and see the little boy named Jose,” said Chambless.

The elves may wear sneakers and Santa's sleigh may have wheels, but this is a true Christmas story for 2,100 Brazos County kids.

“I keep coming back to this program just because they actually do what they say,” said Chambless. “Whatever the donor gives goes straight to that child--it’s not put into a pile, it's not separated out--it's exactly for that kid.”

And it's exactly the reason the Salvation Army expands this program every year.

“When they receive the toys or the bikes or whatever it might be, for a moment they receive hope, and they realize that somebody cares,” said Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station Capt. Paul Ryerson.

In fact, many “somebodies” care, from donors to organizers to volunteers. They’re all here to see that Christmas morning smile.

“I don't know if there's anything more special than that,” Hawkinson said.