Brazos Feed it Forward,Salvation Army give 300 free meals to families

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station teamed up with Brazos Feed it Forward Friday afternoon to supply 300 free meals for those in need.

The meals were distributed in drive-thru fashion outside of the Salvation Army’s office and were supplied by six different local restaurants.

With COVID-19 causing financial strain for so many in the community, Captain Paul Ryerson, the Commanding Officer for Brazos County Salvation Army, says that the response from the community is encouraging.

"Today's an example of when a generous community meets many of the community members in need and what happens, when those two things collide together, it's going to be just a wonderful thing,” said Ryerson.

Ryerson also tells News 3 that the response from those receiving the meals has been extremely positive.

