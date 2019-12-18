Salvation Army toy warehouse full ahead of Angel Tree distribution

Tuesday, the Salvation Army showed off its toy warehouse, days before the Angel Tree distribution day.

Inside the warehouse, hundreds of bikes, toys, and clothes can be found along with volunteers pairing each item with more than 2,000 kids.

Chick-Fila-A in Bryan was one of the spots that hosted an Angel tree. The owner, Brent Dawson says stopping by the warehouse was a great opportunity to see where all that hard work goes.

“We get to see all the different people who make this a reality. That's really important to see that we're in a community that gives,” said Dawson. “A lot of people have to give, a lot of organizations have to give to make this a reality, so it's really neat to be here and see all the pieces of the puzzle really come together.”

