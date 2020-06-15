Salvation Army leadership reflects on four years, says goodbye to BCS

Capt. Paul Ryerson recalls perfectly the moment he learned about Aggieland.

“I remember receiving the call from our [Salvation Army] commander,” said Ryerson. He said that we were appointing you to be the officers in Bryan-College Station, Texas—and as we got off the phone I remember looking at my wife, kind of saying, where is that on the map?”

Four years later, Captains Paul and Analese Ryerson, co-commanding officers of the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, have made this spot on the map home.

“For me, it was how family-oriented the community is,” said Capt. Analese Ryerson.

They have also been working to make their fellow families' lives better, by providing food, clothes, housing assistance, disaster relief, youth programs, and more.

“No shame included; no judgment include,” said Analese Ryerson. “We just want to be here to help.”

Capt. Analese prefers to work behind the scenes, such as running the Angel Tree program, giving thousands of local children the Christmas gifts they wouldn't have otherwise had. Her very first Christmas, her parents utilized the same program.

“We all need help at some point,” said Ryerson.

Capt. Paul's family has been with the Salvation Army for generations. Thanks to him, the BCS Army has become much more visible.

“One thing that the army—that we're not really great at, is telling our story,” said Capt. Paul Ryerson/ “And that is because we really are focusing on getting the job done.”

While the Ryersons have been in charge, the Salvation Army of BCS has seen several record fundraising years and events, translating to more social services provided to those in need.

“You have to tell the story,” added Analese, “So while he is able to go out and talk and really tell the story, we are also doing the story.”

The Ryersons also oversaw the creation of Texas's first collegiate Salvation Army operation, the Aggie Salvation Army at Texas A&M University. Furthermore, a new program focused on helping those in need help themselves called "Pathway of Hope" was also implemented in BCS.

Now, the pair is embarking to their latest post in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a new city with more responsibilities. It is a challenge that these co-commanding officers and married couple will face together—in faith.

“I think it's really important to share in ministry, no matter what kind of ministry you're with,” said Capt. Analese.

“Being married really allows us to be able to serve at our full capacity, to give the organization and the people in need in our community, all there is of us,” added Capt. Paul. “Personally I can tell you, there's no way I could do this without her.”

Lts. Tim and Andrea Israel will take over command of the Salvation Army of BCS when the Capts. Ryerson leave mid-June.