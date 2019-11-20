Salvation Army looking for volunteers

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers this holiday season.

With Thanksgiving happening later this year, the Christmas season is shorter. That's why Captain Paul Ryerson says it's even more important for volunteers and donors to step up this year.

There are two ways you can help.

First, volunteer to be a bell ringer at one of several red kettles across the Brazos Valley.

Or, you can donate at any of the kettles. Starting this year there will be a new "Kettle Pay" at each stand, accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay.

For more information or to volunteer, visit salvationarmybcs.org.