Salvation Army of Texas delivering PPE to hospitals, including in BCS

The Salvation Army of Texas is joining the fight to secure more personal protective equipment for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Salvation Army is providing transportation of essential PPE to cities across the state.

On Monday, April 6, three trucks and drivers from the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, typically utilized for Family Store donation pickups, collected PPE from a location in Austin.

These trucks made deliveries of PPE supplies to Bryan-College Station, Waco and Killeen. Now, there are requests to expand the program to more areas of the state.

“We are delighted to provide transportation support to the state utilizing our Salvation Army trucks and manpower at this time,” said Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army in Texas, in a press release. “We work closely throughout the year with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, along with other state agencies, and were quick to answer the call for assistance today.”

“The trucks and employees involved would typically be collecting furniture and donations for The Salvation Army Family Stores,” said Raymer. “While many of our essential services continue at this time, our stores are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are thrilled to pivot our local resources to serve alongside state and local agencies. We are praying for those on the front line of the battle against the spread of COVID-19.”

