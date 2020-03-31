Salvation Army sets up emotional, spiritual care hotline

Looking for emotional and spiritual support as the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic wear on you and your family?

Now, the Salvation Army is offering trained professionals at your fingertips, ready to hear your concerns and pray with you.

The Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) Hotline is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week at (844) 458-HOPE (4673). A team of ESC specialists, made up of Salvation Army Officers and trained employees, are available to help callers.

The hotline is live now, and local Salvation Army leaders have hope that it will help those suffering in silence.

“Our goal is to give people an opportunity to connect with someone who will hear their story and concerns. We hope to offer a calming presence in the midst of circumstances none of us has ever experienced before,” said Capt. Paul Ryerson, commanding officer of the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station. “The Salvation Army wants people to know they are not alone and that even though we might not be able to meet them face to face, we care, want to listen and are as close as a phone call.”

Immediate physical needs in the community such as the provision of food, rent, and utility assistance also will continue to be addressed by the local Salvation Army in Bryan-College Station during this crisis. See the related links for details.