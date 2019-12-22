Salvation Army falling behind in Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army is in its final days of its Red Kettle Campaign and says they are thousands of dollars short of their goal.

The volunteers ringing bells next to red kettles are raising money for the 129th annual Red Kettle Campaign. Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson says all of the money raised, stays in the Brazos Valley.

"Our goal this year, to maintain the services we provided last year, is that we need to raise $200,000 in the Red Kettle Campaign, and going into this weekend we are sitting at $165,000," said Ryerson.

These funds help support different services and events that the Salvation Army participates in throughout the year.

"It will go to feeding and emergency food assistance, rent and utility assistance, it goes towards clothes for families who are in need of clothes at no charge,” Ryerson said.

The Salvation Army says that if they do not meet their goal, many services around the Brazos Valley will take a hit in 2020.

"So we will be ringing the bell until Tuesday Christmas eve midafternoon, and I know our community will respond and remember the Salvation Army these next few days," said Ryerson.

The Salvation Army red kettles are located in front of various stores, and they accept all forms of payment.


