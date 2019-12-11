Salvation Army short on Angel Tree adoptions

Every year the Salvation Army hosts its Angel Tree program.

It gives families around Brazos County a little extra help around Christmas, providing kids with essentials and a toy under the tree.

Captain Paul Ryerson says it’s because of the community the program has been successful.

“It takes families who want to go out and adopt an angel and to take care of a child in our local community to make this program work,” said Ryerson.

The program kicked off November 15 and will end on Saturday, December 14. Out of two thousand angels that were placed on the angel trees, hundreds still need to be adopted.

“Roughly around maybe 300 plus angels that need to be adopted before this Saturday,” said Ryerson.

The angel trees are located at the food court in Post Oak Mall, and at the Chick-Fil-A and Walmart off Briarcrest in Bryan.

Ryerson says if you aren’t able to make it out to a tree before Saturday, making a donation online will also go towards the angels.

“We the Salvation Army will take care of all the shopping for you, and we’ll make sure that every child gets a toy and clothes and what their needs are under the tree this year,” said Ryerson.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer to help with the Angel Tree distribution day click here

